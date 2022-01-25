Trucker convoy might not get the $5 million it raised to protest vaccine mandates in Canada

Hundreds of Canadian truck drivers are slowly but surely driving toward Ontario in protest of federal vaccine mandates that they call unlawful and discriminatory, picking up gobs of supporters and literally millions of dollars along the way.

As of Tuesday evening, a GoFundMe campaign set up for the Freedom Convoy 2022 had raked in nearly $4,800,000 — just a few hundred grand short of a five million dollar goal that will no doubt be reached by Wednesday morning if the dizzying rate of donations keeps up.

The fundraiser's organizer has pledged that all money raised "will be dispersed to our Truckers to aid them with the cost of the journey" and to "help cover the cost of fuel for our Truckers," as well as potentially used to assist with food and shelter as needed.

GoFundMe, however, announced on Tuesday as news of the fast-grossing fundraiser spread that all funds raised to date would be temporarily frozen.

"We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information," said a spokesperson for the crowdfunding platform in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed."

Donations continue to roll in nonetheless as more truckers join the convoys and more Canadians speak out in support of their cause.

The fact that organizers are outright disputing GoFundMe's claims of holding funds only seems to making members of the group more inclined to open their mouths and wallets for the Freedom Convoy (not to be confused with what some call the "Karen Convoy" that blocked streets in Toronto this past weekend."

"Hey FREEDOM FIGHTERS!!! We know there is much talk going on about the GOFUNDME but rest assured, if it had been frozen then y'all wouldn't be able to show the love and donate," reads an update on the group's main Facebook page published around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We see the amazing support of our country. You make us all proud!!"

As of Tuesday evening, more than 100,000 peple had joined that Facebook page, which is described as a "meeting place to discuss logistics, organization and mobilization to restore our freedoms."

While the fundraiser situation remains murky, we do knpw that the the truckers are protesting the end of vaccine exemptions for their industry.

As of Jan. 15, truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.

Canadian truckers are also be barred from entering the U.S. at land borders without proof of vaccination as of starting Jan. 22, according to U.S. Homeland Security.

"To our fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods," reads the description of the group's fundraising campaign.



"We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our federal government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people. Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive. It's our duty as Canadians to put an end to these mandates."