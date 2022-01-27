City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
trucker convoy 2022

FluTruxKlan trends on Twitter as trucker convoy passes through Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the so-called "Truckers Freedom Convoy" makes its way through Toronto en route to Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates and other measures meant to keep Canadians safe, many people are taking to Twitter to express their disgust while poking fun at the protest using the clever hashtag #FluTruxClan.

The hashtag, which is a play on the Klu Klux Klan—presumably to highlight the white supremacist undertones of the demonstration—has been tweeted thousands of times as of Thursday afternoon.

Canadians are using it to share everything from snapshots of the real size of the convoy to accurate information about how many truckers support vaccine mandates to hilarious memes, and it reveals, in the words of Prime Minister Trudeau, just how much of a "fringe minority" these protesters truly are.

While anywhere from 50,000 to millions of truckers were originally said to be participating in the convoy, which was supposed to remain peaceful but has since been coopted by ring-wing extremists, the reality is much smaller, and some on Twitter have even pointed out that there seem to be far more personal vehicles partaking in the demonstration than actual truckers.

Others are using the hashtag to clarify that almost 90 per cent of truckers in Canada are vaccinated and doing their job today—proving that those participating in the convoy represent a small minority. 

Some residents are pointing out that the demonstration has support from problematic figures such as Paul Fromm, a known white supremacist and neo-Nazi, suggesting that those involved may not be on the right side of history.

With news that some participants intend to imitate the violent coup that took place in the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021 by storming the Capitol in Ottawa,  Twitter users are also using the hashtag to call out extremists.

And many Canadians are pointing out the downright hypocrisy of allowing this protest to go ahead without police intervention when Indigenous people face police violence any time they attempt to protect their own land.

Some are meanwhile choosing to lighten the mood by sharing memes that point out just how silly these protestors seem.

The protest follows the federal government's November announcement that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the U.S. would need to be vaccinated or face a 14-day quarantine. Many truckers and conservative politicians later came out against the new mandate, sharing concerns about supply chain issues and impediments on "individual freedoms."

Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and many other politicians have meanwhile spoken out against the convoy, emphasizing the need for widespread vaccination and public health measures to keep residents safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The best way out of this is to do what the vast majority of truckers have done - get vaccinated and listen to public health experts," Singh said in a statement Thursday.

"To have each other's backs as Canadians. And, not spread misinformation. To the many hardworking, responsible truckers who have worked tirelessly to get Canadians through the pandemic - thank you. Canadians are indebted to you. And, we know like many Canadians that are vaccinated, that this convoy does not speak for you."

Lead photo by

truckersfreedomconvoy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A Toronto high school student designed a safer street in around 10 minutes

Throngs of chanting anti-vaxxer types welcome trucker 'freedom convoy' to Toronto

FluTruxKlan trends on Twitter as trucker convoy passes through Toronto

The Toronto Zoo is delaying its reopening and here's why

'Freedom convoy' expected to cause significant traffic delays as truckers reach Toronto

Struggling Toronto businesses release urgent plea for government help

Toronto neighbourhoods getting tall noise walls to drown out Ontario Line trains

Toronto man proposes with giant letters in the snow but it nearly didn't go to plan