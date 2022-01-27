FluTruxKlan trends on Twitter as trucker convoy passes through Toronto

As the so-called "Truckers Freedom Convoy" makes its way through Toronto en route to Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates and other measures meant to keep Canadians safe, many people are taking to Twitter to express their disgust while poking fun at the protest using the clever hashtag #FluTruxClan.

The hashtag, which is a play on the Klu Klux Klan—presumably to highlight the white supremacist undertones of the demonstration—has been tweeted thousands of times as of Thursday afternoon.

Canadians are using it to share everything from snapshots of the real size of the convoy to accurate information about how many truckers support vaccine mandates to hilarious memes, and it reveals, in the words of Prime Minister Trudeau, just how much of a "fringe minority" these protesters truly are.

Yesterday, 301,368 Canadians got a vaxx dose, and 400 “trucks” drove in the #FluTruxKlan.



The vaccinated are the majority in this country by an enormous margin.



Never forget that. — Carl Boucher (@CarlBoucherKnee) January 27, 2022

While anywhere from 50,000 to millions of truckers were originally said to be participating in the convoy, which was supposed to remain peaceful but has since been coopted by ring-wing extremists, the reality is much smaller, and some on Twitter have even pointed out that there seem to be far more personal vehicles partaking in the demonstration than actual truckers.

#FluTruxKlan



A couple of days ago I saw tweets saying there were 50k trucks heading to Ottawa.

Yesterday that number seems to have changed to 300 to 400 big rigs.

By the time this "convoy" gets to the capital it will be 3 Tonka trucks and a Big Wheel. 😁 — The Tao of Steve (@ou812_Kess) January 26, 2022

Others are using the hashtag to clarify that almost 90 per cent of truckers in Canada are vaccinated and doing their job today—proving that those participating in the convoy represent a small minority.

I drove from Cambridge to Brampton along the 401. The highway was clogged with vaccinated truckers doing their jobs. Driving east and west carrying their cargo. #FluTruxKlan — Canteach Fully Vaxxed 💉💉💉 (@canteach) January 26, 2022

Some residents are pointing out that the demonstration has support from problematic figures such as Paul Fromm, a known white supremacist and neo-Nazi, suggesting that those involved may not be on the right side of history.

#CDNpoli #FluTruxKlan



If you're getting cheered on by one of Canada's most well-known White Supremacists, maybe you're not actually for "freedom". pic.twitter.com/z9v6iEYAZQ — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) January 27, 2022

With news that some participants intend to imitate the violent coup that took place in the U.S. on Jan. 6, 2021 by storming the Capitol in Ottawa, Twitter users are also using the hashtag to call out extremists.

And many Canadians are pointing out the downright hypocrisy of allowing this protest to go ahead without police intervention when Indigenous people face police violence any time they attempt to protect their own land.

Our freedom is so limited you can drive across Canada with your buddies to protest at Parlaiment without being arrested …. Now look at how we treat our First Nations protesting on their own land. #FluTruxKlan — Sara (@kamloopy) January 25, 2022

Some are meanwhile choosing to lighten the mood by sharing memes that point out just how silly these protestors seem.

What the #FluTruxKlan think they look like vs what the rest of us see... pic.twitter.com/3xigem3UXh — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) January 25, 2022

The protest follows the federal government's November announcement that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the U.S. would need to be vaccinated or face a 14-day quarantine. Many truckers and conservative politicians later came out against the new mandate, sharing concerns about supply chain issues and impediments on "individual freedoms."

Some of you didn't have to eat your vegetables before dessert as a child, and it shows. #FluTrucksKlan #FreedomConvoyCanada pic.twitter.com/fpVabOj8ir — Shea Coburn (@shea_coburn) January 27, 2022

Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and many other politicians have meanwhile spoken out against the convoy, emphasizing the need for widespread vaccination and public health measures to keep residents safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The best way out of this is to do what the vast majority of truckers have done - get vaccinated and listen to public health experts," Singh said in a statement Thursday.

"To have each other's backs as Canadians. And, not spread misinformation. To the many hardworking, responsible truckers who have worked tirelessly to get Canadians through the pandemic - thank you. Canadians are indebted to you. And, we know like many Canadians that are vaccinated, that this convoy does not speak for you."