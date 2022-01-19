City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
guitar pants thief

Cops near Toronto seek thieves including guy who shoved an entire guitar down his pants

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Some people buy baggy pants just for comfort, but one alleged Toronto-area thief seems to wear these extra roomy trousers for a more nefarious purpose, according to a surveillance video captured at a Richmond Hill musical equipment store in late December.

York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking information about the remarkably simple heist that occurred on Dec. 20th in the Cosmo Music store on Leslie Street south of Elgin Mills Road East, where one of two suspects managed to shove an entire electric guitar down their baggy pants as the other waited outside in a getaway car.

A video released by the YRP shows the suspect sliding a Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar — which retails for approximately $8,000 CAD — down his pants. Neck first, of course.

The suspect then makes his best attempt to act casual, picking up another guitar and strumming before making his escape.

While some guy waddling through the store with a guitar down his pants seems like the type of thing that would tip off security guards, nobody seemed to notice. In fact, it took a full ten days after the theft before YRP even received a report from the music store.

The baggy-pantsed bandit is described by police as a white male in his 20s wearing a black coat and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball hat, but most importantly, cops note his "extremely large, baggy pants" as something to look out for.

His getaway man is described as male, white, between 20 and 30, and wearing a black mask, a black hoodie and sunglasses.

If you happen to recognize the people identified in the security video, or know anyone with a fondness for both baggy pants and iconic classic rock axes, you're asked to contact the YRP #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Ontario let their cars sit unused a shocking 95% of the time

Toronto highways are still a mess post-blizzard and police are towing tons of cars

Cops near Toronto seek thieves including guy who shoved an entire guitar down his pants

Gas and food costs skyrocket in Canada hitting a 30-year inflation high

Anger grows as Toronto snow clearing leaves pedestrians and cyclists in the lurch

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as icy deep freeze looms on the horizon

This post about a lost cucumber in Toronto is giving people some much needed laughs

Over 500 TTC buses were trapped in the blizzard and many are still stuck