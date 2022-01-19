Cops near Toronto seek thieves including guy who shoved an entire guitar down his pants

Some people buy baggy pants just for comfort, but one alleged Toronto-area thief seems to wear these extra roomy trousers for a more nefarious purpose, according to a surveillance video captured at a Richmond Hill musical equipment store in late December.

York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking information about the remarkably simple heist that occurred on Dec. 20th in the Cosmo Music store on Leslie Street south of Elgin Mills Road East, where one of two suspects managed to shove an entire electric guitar down their baggy pants as the other waited outside in a getaway car.

A video released by the YRP shows the suspect sliding a Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar — which retails for approximately $8,000 CAD — down his pants. Neck first, of course.

The suspect then makes his best attempt to act casual, picking up another guitar and strumming before making his escape.

Is that a guitar down his pants or is he just happy to see us?



In this case, it actually was a guitar. An $8,000 ’59 Les Paul Standard to be exact.



We're looking for the suspect & getaway driver responsible for stealing it. Modus operandi: baggy sweats. https://t.co/XBZpFYy5HW pic.twitter.com/UdOWvFAdgy — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 19, 2022

While some guy waddling through the store with a guitar down his pants seems like the type of thing that would tip off security guards, nobody seemed to notice. In fact, it took a full ten days after the theft before YRP even received a report from the music store.

The baggy-pantsed bandit is described by police as a white male in his 20s wearing a black coat and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball hat, but most importantly, cops note his "extremely large, baggy pants" as something to look out for.

His getaway man is described as male, white, between 20 and 30, and wearing a black mask, a black hoodie and sunglasses.

If you happen to recognize the people identified in the security video, or know anyone with a fondness for both baggy pants and iconic classic rock axes, you're asked to contact the YRP #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.