Here's where to find free rapid COVID-19 tests at LCBOs in Toronto

Ontario is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests at LCBO stores across the province but finding one that actually still has some is another story.

The province announced on Dec. 15 that it would be utilizing crown corporation the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to roll out free rapid antigen tests in the face of growing calls to increase accessibility for the screening kits.

The tests were to be available as of Dec. 17 and LCBO now has a list of stores on their website but people will need to act quickly.

"Kits are limited in quantity and available on a first-come, first-served basis," the LCBO notes. "We appreciate your patience and understanding and will update this page depending on future availability."

There are likely to be lines and scavenger hunts like people faced at pop-ups this week.

If you are willing to give it a shot, these are the LCBO stores listed in Toronto where tests will be carried:

  • Danforth & Broadview
  • Eglinton & Laird
  • Queen & Lansdowne
  • Queens Quay & Yonge
  • St. Clair & Keele (The Stockyards)
  • Yonge & Summerhill
  • Albion & Kipling (Albion Mall)
  • Bloor & Royal York (Kingsway)
  • Burnhamthorpe & Highway 427 Toronto
  • Bayview & Sheppard (Bayview Village)
  • Highway 401 & Weston (Crossroads)
  • Keele & Lawrence (North Park Plaza)
  • Wilson & Dufferin
  • Brimley & Eglinton
  • Danforth & Victoria Park
  • Eglinton & Warden (Smart Centre)
  • Ellesmere & Victoria Park (Parkway Mall)
  • Kingston & Morningside
  • Markham & Lawrence (Cedarbrae Mall)
  • Morningside & 401
  • Steeles & Markham

The lack of locations in downtown and marginalized communities has already been flagged as an issue.

"It's not like our downtown east community is the most densely populated district in Ontario with vulnerable populations simultaneously experiencing homelessness, housing & opioid crises..." NDP MPP Suze Morrison said Twitter.

As have the lack of walkable locations.

There are pop-up locations downtown with tests on Dec. 17 such as the Innovation Centre at 325 Front St.or the Richmond-Adelaide Centre at 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto.

But on Saturday, the only pop-up in Toronto is at Yorkdale Mall.

If all else fails, you might still be able to buy a test, for $40, at some pharmacies.

Jason Cook

