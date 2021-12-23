Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of widespread snow blast

With just two days to go until Christmas, roads in and around Toronto are starting to fill up with holiday travellers — some of whom are in for a rough suprise thanks to an incoming weather system.

That's right, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 isn't the only thing Ontarians need to worry about when headed to family gatherings (those that haven't already been cancelled, that is): Snow is set to sweep through the region, hitting fast but hard Thursday afternoon and evening.

"A swath of snow is expected to move through the region from west to east beginning this evening and continuing overnight," reads a winter weather travel advisory issued for the City of Toronto (among other parts of Southern Ontario) on Thursday morning.



"Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off overnight. Snowfall rates are expected to be at their highest this evening and may cause impacts to the evening commute."

Going somewhere this evening? 2-5 cm of ❄️ expected tonight. Always adjust your driving to road conditions! Stay up to date with any #ONStorm here: https://t.co/YQZl9u53Dh pic.twitter.com/ZFnqBV0yAU — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 23, 2021

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on untreated roadways as snow accumulates.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," writes the federal weather agency.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The Weather Network reports similarly that, while snow totals won't be outrageous, the fast and furious onset of the system could certainly impact commute times and mess up some holiday travel plans.

But it won't last for long, for better or for worse.

Another system will approach the region on Friday night, according to Weather Network meteorologists, and last through early Saturday. Milder temperatues and rain are expected throughout the south of the province.

"This will likely be enough to wipe away any of the snow that has fallen and make for a green Christmas on Saturday," says the Weather Network.

For those who've had all of their Christmas plans messed up by COVID or find themselves in isolation, it shouldn't make much of a difference. Bah humbug either way.