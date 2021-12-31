Toronto is about to get walloped with a huge New Year's blast of snow

A rough 2021 isn't going out without a fight. First, the final day of the year snatched Betty White away from us, and now, an Environment Canada warning is throwing some frozen water on everyone's New Year's long weekend plans with news of a big winter storm to ring in 2022.

The warning states there is now a "Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Saturday night into Sunday," and it'll be a snowy one, with predictions of peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour, and as much as 10 centimetres of the white stuff expected by the time the storm moves away from the city on Sunday afternoon.

It's all thanks to a low-pressure system that will pass south of Lake Erie on the first night of the year, though this determining factor isn't locked in just yet. Environment Canada states that "should the low-pressure system track farther south, the resulting snowfall amounts would be less."

Like any good storm, there will be hazards to motorists, with untreated road surfaces expected to be especially dangerous due to snow and ice on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In case your weekend plans weren't already being cancelled or curtailed due to the Omicron variant's surge across the province, Environment Canada cautions motorists to consider "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," something that applies to more than just the weather right now.

If you're a fan of snow, you just might be in luck. It's expected to stay at or below freezing from Sunday onward, with an additional dusting of flurries in the forecast for Tuesday.

It may not have been an especially white Christmas to close out 2021, but you can bet 2022 will start off with some classic winter weather.