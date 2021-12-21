Stores open on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto is a very short list with the majority of retailers closed for the holiday.

While go-to major retail stores like Costco, Home Depot, Walmart and Canadian Tire will be closed on December 25 select locations of the following will be keeping their doors open for all your shopping needs.

Locations of these stores will have varying hours on the statutory holiday so it's in your best interest to call ahead to your local store to confirm hours of operation for the day.