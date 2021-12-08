Spring-like temperatures in the double digits headed for Toronto this weekend

If you're looking out a window in Toronto right now, you're likely seeing a white, snow-filled winter wonderland that could easily be the backdrop of a cheesy holiday movie — but not for long.

According to The Weather Network, Toronto is in for just a little more winter weather before a significant warm-up brings "potential record-setting warm temperatures" to the city this weekend.

Meteorologists are expecting the snow to continue falling throughout Wednesday thanks to a weak disturbance and lake enhancement, and the city will likely see some more flurries on Thursday.

Slightly milder temperatures are also in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 1 C expected compared to Wednesday's predicted high of -1 C.

But things won't start warming up significantly until Friday, when meteorologists expect a warm front to result in a high of 5 C.

The lake-effect snow machine continues to churn out widespread flurries across southern Ontario, but Saturday looks to interrupt this winter spell with a burst of record-breaking warmth. #ONStorm #ONSnow #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 8, 2021

Then, a Colorado low is expected to track north of the region Friday through Saturday, bringing rain and unusually warm temperatures to the city.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to soar into the low- to mid-teens across the region, with Toronto expected to see a high of 13 C on Saturday.

And the warm weather won't end there.

"Very mild temperatures will appear for most of next week, with values more reflective of early November," reads a blog post from TWN. "Forecasters are watching the potential for a pattern change between Dec. 20-25 — which will be the key to whether we see a white Christmas."