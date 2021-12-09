City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
snow plow oshawa

Ontario plow operator charged with impaired driving after throwing snowballs at people

It's never a good idea to get behind the wheel after drinking, let alone to jump in a car and harass random people while driving around drunk, on the job.

And yet, a 36-year-old Oshawa man tasked with not only driving but operating heavy machinery at the same time was charged with impaired last night in Durham Region while working as a snow plow operator.

The wild part is that this IRL Plow King wasn't pulled over by police for driving funny or busted at a Ride Program: He drew attention to himself by throwing snowballs at his fellow motorists.

The Durham Regional Police Service reports that officers were dispatched to the area of Thickson Road and Stellar Drive in Whitby, Ontario, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night "after motorists complained that a snow plow operator was throwing snowballs at vehicles and blocking them in a parking lot."

Members of the DRPS Central West Division were dispatched to the site and promptly arrested the man, whose motive for throwing snowballs at people and blocking them in a parking lot has not been revealed. 

The Oshawa resident has since been charged with "Impaired Operation of a Conveyance" and "Operate Conveyance 80 milligrams or Above."

He was released with the expectation that he would show up in court to face the charges against him at a future date.

Police did not specify if the plow operator worked independently or for a specific company, but one thing's for certain: He won't be plowing anything for a while. On top of a 90-day licence suspension, the suspect's tractor has been impounded for seven days.

You can't plow snow without a snow plow.

