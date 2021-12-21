Toronto store that sells rapid tests evicted by landlord but it's not the samosa joint's fault

A source for masks and free at-home rapid tests claims on social media they were "kicked out" of one of their locations occupied by Toronto's newest samosa restaurant.

However, Simply Samosas tells blogTO that there's more to the story than what was documented by Mask Ontario on social media.

Simply Samosas owner Aftab Khan says he signed a lease for his new Leslieville takeout spot on July 21, 2021 and they've been letting Mask Ontario remain in part of their leased space for free for the past five months without a lease of their own.

Khan says they were initally happy to let them stay since Simply Samosas had to do extensive renovations before they opened at the end of November.

He says he figured Mask Ontario would use the time to find a new location in the area since they knew they couldn't stay forever.

"When we were opening....the landlord gave them another notice that they needed to be out by Dec. 15, 2021, as that is an emergency exit and needs to be free and clear," claims Khan.

"They refused to move out and unfortunately, the landlord had to call the police to have them leave."

The police were called and Mask Ontario vacated the space on Dec. 17. but not before making some allegations on social media.

Mask Ontario did not reply to blogTO's request for comment.