People are cancelling holiday plans as Ontario braces for more bad news

With the Omicron variant proving to be more transmissible (though thankfully less severe) than other strains, the virus is making its way rapidly around Ontario and the world.

The province marked a grim new figure with its latest case numbers on Thursday, hitting the highest number of new infections recorded in one day: a whopping 5,790, with a backlog of tens of thousands of people still waiting on results.

The last time we saw figures anywhere near this high was back one day in mid-April, when we marked 4,812 new cases.

My co-worker said Covid-19 cases are going up again across Canada. Quebec and Ontario recorded there single highest number today. Christmas is in two days and I think Omicron is canceling Christmas again. — Wilmar S. Samson (@wheelmargoliath) December 23, 2021

There were also a total of seven deaths and 1,659 recoveries, and we've now seen total of 667,353 cases of the virus among our population of 14.57 million or so to date.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Quebec likewise broke their record today, hitting a total of 9,397 new infections.

Basically, leading up to the holidays, it's not looking good as far as transmission is concerned, and the government continues to advise people to avoid large indoor gatherings and stay home if they have any symptoms or potential exposures.

But, it seems that people are already cancelling their holiday plans in light of today's news...

With cases on the rise in Ontario and Quebec the big family dinner was cancelled, now the smaller dinner event is also cancelled. Disappointed but the right thing to do! Now staying home baking, it is relaxing and makes me smile. Stay home and safe everyone! #covidchristmas2021 pic.twitter.com/KcHYLJH4s4 — Sheralea Nadeau (@SheraleaNadeau) December 23, 2021

...and also encouraging others to do the same.

Here in Ontario, we no longer know for sure how many cases of COVID we have, because testing capacity has been overwhelmed by high demand. Omicron has exploded across the province. Stay home. Skip Christmas shopping & gatherings outside your household. Connect by phone/video. — Geoffrey P. Johnston😎🎅🏻🎄🇨🇦 (@GeoffyPJohnston) December 23, 2021

The message online is clear: stay home and keep your distance from others if possible, as tempting as meeting up and partying with friends and family may be.

A new record coming amid news of testing delays and restrictions.



Stay home.

Cancel *all* holiday gatherings with people from outside your household.



Christmas is remote this year in Ontario, anyone who disagrees is criminally selfish



Stay safe and #GetVaccinatedNow https://t.co/gOlZgxlnAe — Kristina 🇨🇦 (she/her) (@kristinaEBP) December 23, 2021

A total of 76 per cent of the day's cases are in vaccinated people — logical since 80 per cent of the eligible population is now fully inoculated — showing that we're all still vulnerable to catching the disease.

This is why adults in Ontario should cancel Christmas meals and parties, etc. this year with people outside of their household. If you go and get sick with Covid, it's on you. Don't blame the government. There's only one person you should blame and that is "ME." BTW, F U!! — Henry Imbriaco - (Ontarian born & raised); 2x's AZ (@HenryImbriaco) December 23, 2021

But, the hospitalization rate for the strain is far lower than Delta thus far, which is good news for the health system and for those of us who have the virus and are only experiencing mild symptoms.

I’m all for cancelling holiday plans. I wish everyone would do the same. — Howllr ✌️🍁 (@howllr) December 23, 2021

Regardless of how mild the cases, higher numbers are not anything anyone wants, especially with more stringent lockdown a very real possibility on the horizon.

Percent positivity rate in #Ontario today is 16% a month ago it was 3.1% Cancel your #Christmas plans only have dinner with your household do not go out to eat anywhere or 16% could end up being low by the New Year. @FordNation is going to do nothing to stop this its up to you. pic.twitter.com/qFoedQPQm6 — 🇨🇦 Merlin 🇨🇦 Wear an N95 #COVIDisAirborne (@MerlinofCanada) December 23, 2021

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has now said that Ontarians shouldn't be surprised by more record-high daily COVID numbers in the coming weeks.

COVID is spreading like crazy? Sure go visit nana in a small home, what could possibly go wrong with that — rob (Michelle’s Version) (@robaeri) December 23, 2021

Just a reminder for those still planning to see loved ones: the new limits for get-togethers provincewide are now 10 indoors and 25 outdoors under another new wave of lockdown restrictions, though Premier Doug Ford's daughter would tell you not to snitch on anyone you catch violating the rules.