Here's how to watch the NORAD Santa tracker for 2021

The NORAD Santa tracker is back for 2021. Christmas is finally here and just like in past years you can watch Santa make his annual trip across the world using the NORAD Tracker.

This is the 66th year that the North American Aerospace Defense Command has tracked Santa's voyage delivering presents, so the people at NORAD are pros when it comes to locating where Kris Kringle is.

Tracking Santa started as a mistake back in 1955 when a child called the Continental Air Defense Command Operations (CONAD) instead of a local department store's Santa.

The commander on duty played along and thus the connection between NORAD and Santa began. Since then, NORAD has reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and their families across the world.

If you want to track jolly old St. Nick this Christmas Eve, it's easy and free on NORAD's website, as well as through their social media platforms and mobile apps.

When you click on nordasanta.org, you'll be taken into Santa's Village, where you can check out the holiday countdown, games, videos, and Christmas music.

The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Starting at 4:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 24, you can watch Kris Kringle prepare for his flight. Once he takes off for his trip, "Santa Cams" will stream videos of Santa making his way through different countries.

If you call the toll-free number 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6732), you'll be updated with Santa's current location.

You can even track Santa through the official NORAD Tracks Santa app that's available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Santas' journey can be tracked through NORAD Tracker's social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Instagram.

If you have an Amazon Alexa, you can ask where Santa's current location is anytime on Christmas Eve through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill. For OnStar subscribers, you can press the OnStar button in your car to locate Santa as well.