Here are the latest COVID self-isolation rules in Canada

The length of the self-isolation period post-COVID diagnosis is a hot topic right now after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its official recommendation on Monday from a 10-day quarantine to just five, prompting organizations like the NHL to do the same.

While the change has served as fodder for some excellent jokes online, it also has Canadians wondering if our government will likewise reassess its guidelines for people who have contracted the virus (which, at this point, is a lot of us as Omicron runs rampant).

And it seems that Ottawa is not changing its stance — at least, not yet.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday that it is aware of the CDC's latest update and that if anything is to ever change for Canadians when it comes to isolation, the agency will issue a release ASAP.

According to the Government of Canada's website, the isolation period remains 10 days from the onset of symptoms if symptomatic or 10 days from a positive PCR test result if asymptomatic.

Earlier in the pandemic when less was known about the communicable disease, the standard isolation period was 14 days.

Interestingly, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada who have recently contracted COVID-19 still must show proof of a positive test at least 14 but not more than 180 days before arrival in lieu of a negative test result.

This order will be changing to a previous positive test result taken between 10 (rather than 14) and 180 days prior to arrival on Jan. 15, 2022.

Locally, Toronto Public Health does not advise retesting after the 1o-day period due to the fact that many people with COVID-19 can continue to test positive for some weeks.

The agency also advises symptomatic patients to only end their isolation after 10 days if they are symptom-free at that point.