Some York University students don't want to return to in-person classes in 2022

Since lockdowns started back in March 2020, students moved to online classes, but now that life is somewhat returning to normal, Toronto universities are slowly moving back to in-person classes.

But some students at York University aren't ready to go back quite yet.

A petition, which has more than 5,000 signatures, is urging York to reconsider moving back on campus learning only in January 2022.

They say York University will have a majority of classes in-person with no option for online study.

"This means that most courses which began online, will be required to resume in person," the petition reads. "Students do not have a say as to whether they'd like to continue online or not."

York University did not immediately provide comment on the situation to blogTO.

The petition, started by York University students, goes on to explain that many students around the world have started York programs. International students went back home to be with their families and may not be able to return back to the university.

"[Those students] are now faced with the problem that York University will be expecting their in person presence in 2022."

In many cases, York does not provide online classes so there won't be an alternative for those students, the petition states.

"This loss of choice is a rapidly growing issue, requiring students to go back in person is a problem for many as so there is a large uncertainty with current students schedules," the petition reads.

The students call the switch to in-person "sudden", forcing students to rapidly change plans.

There are also concerns about safety and the new policy not taking into account those who are immune compromised and uncomfortable with going back in person.

"Reducing exposure has been the main concern during this entire pandemic, so let’s keep it that way," the students say.