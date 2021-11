What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto for 2021 is pretty straightforward as the day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario. Some businesses and government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 but it will be business as usual for most parts of the city.

Here's what's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule, but will observe a moment of silence by bringing all of its vehicles to a standstill for two minutes at 11 a.m.

Food & Drink



Open

Grocery stores

LCBO

The Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Restaurants

Malls & Attractions



Open