Viral video shows Western student handcuffed in class for being unvaccinated

A video has gone viral over social media of a Western University student being removed from class after showing up unvaccinated.

The video, which was posted to WesternSavages on Instagram, shows campus security walking up to the student and putting him in handcuffs.

The student shares a few words with security before quickly standing up and obliging by putting his hands behind his back.

Not only was the student unvaccinated, but he also wasn't wearing a mask while sitting in the second year Engineering class.

The video, which was posted about a week ago, has gotten over 45,000 views.

The same student was seen being carried out of class by his hands and ankles in another video posted to the account this week.

Western University, which is London, Ontario, tells blogTO that they can't speak to individual cases due to privacy legislation. However, they say anyone who violates the school's vaccination policy may be removed from campus or face other discipline.

"Individuals deemed to be non-compliant with Western's vaccination policy were given ample opportunity to provide proof of vaccination to the university including multiple phone calls, emails, text messages and warnings," said a spokesperson for the university.

Western says 28 students out of 37,000 who attend the school have been placed on involuntary leave due to non-compliance with the university's vaccination policy.

"These individuals have also received a notice of trespass to campus. We've dealt with one individual regarding non-compliance requiring on-campus intervention," Western said.

The university's vaccination policy states that all members of the community attending the school in person should have shown proof of both doses by October 12.

"The safety of our community is our utmost priority," the school tells blogTO.