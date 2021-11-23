Two people in Ontario arrested for allegedly hacking into the province's vaccine portal

Two people in Ontario were arrested this week in connection to a hacking of the province's vaccine portal system.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cybercrime Team began investigating a series of spam text messages people received when they accessed vaccine appointments and certificates through the portal.

On Monday, police say they advanced their investigation and executed two search warrants, one in Quebec, and another in Ottawa.

After completing the warrants, they seized several laptops, computers, and other devices, presumably used in the security breaching of the portal.

Two men, one from Gloucester Ont., and another from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Ayoub Sayid,21, was an employee at the government's vaccine contact centre; he is charged with the Unauthorized Use of a Computer contrary to the s. 342.1(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

Rahim Abdu, 22, shares the same charge, which states that anyone who fraudulently obtains access to any computer service is in violation of the law.

Police say that both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court.

If you've been subject to suspicious text messages requesting financial or private information, O.P.P. says to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) or your local police.