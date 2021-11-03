TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations this weekend

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't feel right without a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 6 and 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project.

The TTC will take advantage of this closure to do work on the Automatic Train Control signal system project as well.

As always, shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

Regular service will resume Monday.