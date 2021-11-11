TTC is closing down 8 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

The weekend is quickly approaching and transit riders should brace themselves for another TTC closure along Line 1.

This time around, there will be no subway service on between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 13 and 14 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project.

Reminder about the #TTC's Line 1 subway closure this weekend.

Finch to St Clair stations to accommodate Crosstown construction. Replacement buses will run frequently.



During this closure the TTC will also undertake work on the Automatic Train Control signal system and Easier Access projects.

As always, shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday.