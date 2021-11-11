City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is closing down 8 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

The weekend is quickly approaching and transit riders should brace themselves for another TTC closure along Line 1.

This time around, there will be no subway service on between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 13 and 14 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project.

During this closure the TTC will also undertake work on the Automatic Train Control signal system and Easier Access projects.

As always, shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday.

