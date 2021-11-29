City
Becky Robertson
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc bus

TTC bus careens into fence after breaking free from tow truck

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

One Toronto tow truck driver is likely out of a job today after a call to help a stalled TTC bus went completely awry over the weekend.

The electric bus was sent flying into a fence at Allen Road and Highway 401 0n Friday evening after breaking free of the tow truck transporting it for repairs.

According to reports from Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division, the heavy tow operator erroneously affixed their chains to the bus's front-mounted bike rack, which, along with the front bumper, tore off the bus completely en route.

In such cases, a special towing device is needed for safe transport.

Luckily, the bus narrowly escaped rolling into fellow vehicles on the road, instead careening into and completely destroying the fence near the Allen Road Southbound ramp in the process.

Photos circulating on socials show the unfortunate, smashed-up bus, as well as the tow truck holding the lonely bike rack and bumper.

Along with whatever mechanical fixes the bus already needed, it will now need some pretty extensive front-end repairs, including a new windshield.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC bus careens into fence after breaking free from tow truck

Long-term forecast predicts topsy-turvy and stormy winter weather for Toronto

People upset that bike lanes in Toronto are already a total mess after first snowfall

Ontario confirms first two cases of omicron COVID variant

Friends and family raise almost $100k for Toronto man lost in B.C. mudslide

Long-abandoned Toronto building to be reborn into the base of a condo tower

More cities in Ontario are tightening restrictions due to rise in COVID cases

This is why people were given expired vaccines at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario