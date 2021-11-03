City
Toronto police looking for suspect who fired gun into the air from Queen West patio

Whether it's to launch an underground street race, intimidate the people around you, or celebrate a big gambling win like Senator Shady Bird Johnson, experts agree across the board that nobody should ever, ever, ever fire a gun into the air. Ever.

Your stray bullet could kill or seriously injure someone, most importantly, as well as terrify entire blocks of people and land you in a boatload of trouble with the cops.

Toronto Police are currently searching for someone in a related matter as part of a "discharge firearm" investigation stemming from late night kerfuffle in Queen West.

"On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2:50 a.m., police responded to a sound of gunshots call at an establishment in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area," reads a news release issued by police on Wednesday.

toronto police shooting

This unidentified person who looks like Drake is wanted by Toronto Police in relation to a discharge firearm investigation. Image via Toronto Police Service. 

No exact location for the establishment was given, though it stands to reason that it was a bar or restaurant, given that it had an outdoor patio.

"It is reported that a fight broke out on the patio of the establishment," say police, and that "a man, dressed in red, brandished a firearm and fired several shots into the air during the fight."

Nobody was injured as a result of the gunfire, but things could have ended differently had someone been standing where the bullet fell.

Investigators are now seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who, per security images, looks a lot like Drake but isn't.

The man is described as 6'2", with a muscular build, tattoos on his left arm and dark facial hair. He was wearing a red shirt, a red baseball hat, black pants, black shoes and a Louis Vuitton satchel bag at the time of the incident.

Toronto Police Service

