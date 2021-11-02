Toronto fans start GoFundMe to help fund funeral costs for local icon Debby

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help raise money for the funeral costs of Debby, a Toronto icon and Instagram celebrity.

Debby, who's real name was Alexis Matos, died on Tuesday from a drug overdose, according to the GoFundMe page.

she’s trending bro i never thought i would see the day debby died… pic.twitter.com/ER4UBZ4Dja — lane¹⁸ (@HlGHSCHOOLCRUSH) November 2, 2021

Debby notably rose to fame as an Instagram personality through videos posted on 6ixbuzz, and even caught the attention of Drake with her own diss videos.

debby passing is actually very sad. everyone made a mockery of her when she clearly needed help. pages like 6ixbuzz are literally trash, they just exploited her for likes & comments. people our age should not be dying from things like this. — ❦ (@rinflairdrip) November 2, 2021

She was known to frequent Yonge and Dundas Square, where people in public often spotted her hanging with friends.

TheGoFund me page says Debby died while in a shelter and doesn't have any arrangements for a service.

Debby's cousin Heather and two other friends named Chantal and Tiny have stepped up to ask for donations to fund her funeral.

"I will be posting more updates as soon as I know any other information. Privacy and space is appreciated at this very hard time. Thank you everyone and may this poor girl Rest In Peace. Debby Gang 4L," reads the fundraiser page.

The goal of the GoFundMe was $5000, but has since surpassed this, with $6,216 raised so far.