Someone slid into the DMs of a Toronto cop after he ticketed them

Someone slid into the direct messages of a Toronto cop over Instagram after he gave them a ticket and fined them.

Officer Papadopoulos says he caught someone using their phone while sitting at a red light in Scarborough.

Papadopoulos pulled the vehicle aside and the driver inside claimed to have been using his phone to check the time.

Later on, the officer recieved a direct message over Instagram, from the person he ticketed, who called him a "horrible cop" and said they'll "make sure to fight this."

Shared a message that was sent to me. Common excuse.

Distracted Driving law is simple.

You can't hold or use a phone while operating a vehicle, which includes red lights & stop signs.



"Shared a message that was sent to me. Common excuse. Distracted Driving law is simple. You can't hold or use a phone while operating a vehicle, which includes red lights & stop signs. Put away the phone. It Can Wait."

"I don't know how they found me, but they don't follow me," he tells blogTO.

Papadopoulos adds that by sending the message, the person is actually admitting to the offence.

"You can't hold or use a cellphone while operating a vehicle. A lot of times people are not happy with that ticket — sometimes they don't grasp the concept that it's holding or using," he says.

Papadopoulos notes that even though the driver claimed to have been checking the time, the vehicle they were driving had a dashboard where the time was displayed.

The officer served the driver with a $615 ticket, and after it was issued, the driver gave the middle finger to the Toronto cop numerous times.

"It's rare that this type of behaviour happens. Most of the people I ticket understand that they made a mistake," he said.

Officer Papadopoulos suggests that drivers put their phones in a glove box or connect it to bluetooth so that they're able to avoid possible tickets.