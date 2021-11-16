Someone found a dog wandering on a highway in Toronto

Someone found a random dog wandering a highway in Toronto on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division says a few good samaritans were driving on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue when they spotted the dog.

Awwwwww. I’ll adopt him in a heartbeat. Gorgeous dog ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Aleks #StarfishClub “You Matter” (@SmrtAleks) November 16, 2021

They quickly stopped their car to guide the lost hound off the busy highway and into safety, police say.

Toronto OPP were called to the scene where they took the dog into their care and tweeted to ask for the public's help in reuniting it with its owner.

This unique turn of events garnered a few puns from Torontonians about police catching the dog.

You were speeding. Fine is five liver treats payable right now! — Matthew 🇨🇦🧡 (@jmwensley) November 16, 2021

Some people were blaming the owners for carelessness when it came to the dog's whereabouts.

Beautiful dog. Owner really needs to look after him better. Lucky for the good person who brought him in. — Mike Reaume (@MikeReaume2) November 16, 2021

Others speculated on what would happen if no one ended up claiming the lost dog.

All unclaimed K9 should be put in the K9 program especially if they look that good. Not the pound on death row. — Matt Dorscht (@DorschtMatt) November 16, 2021

Shortly after, officers found out the dog was microchipped, meaning it has a unique ID number that matches the owner with their pet.

It should mandatory to have your canine chipped in the Province of Ontario. Glad to pieces this pooch had one. Happy ending. pic.twitter.com/mwxLTvXb6W — Rick Wojewoda (@wojoman451) November 16, 2021

With the help of Toronto Animal Services, police say they were able to determine who the owners were.

Luckily, #TorontoOPP's found dog was microchipped. Toronto Animal Services were able to determine who the owner is.

Thank you to everyone who helped get him home safe! ^bl pic.twitter.com/qI2YTn2Eji — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 16, 2021

A highway is a strange place to find a lost dog, but luckily it was reunited with its rightful owners.