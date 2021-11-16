City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dog highway toronto

Someone found a dog wandering on a highway in Toronto

City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Someone found a random dog wandering a highway in Toronto on Monday. 

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division says a few good samaritans were driving on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue when they spotted the dog. 

They quickly stopped their car to guide the lost hound off the busy highway and into safety, police say. 

Toronto OPP were called to the scene where they took the dog into their care and tweeted to ask for the public's help in reuniting it with its owner. 

This unique turn of events garnered a few puns from Torontonians about police catching the dog. 

Some people were blaming the owners for carelessness when it came to the dog's whereabouts.

Others speculated on what would happen if no one ended up claiming the lost dog.

Shortly after, officers found out the dog was microchipped, meaning it has a unique ID number that matches the owner with their pet.

With the help of Toronto Animal Services, police say they were able to determine who the owners were. 

A highway is a strange place to find a lost dog, but luckily it was reunited with its rightful owners.

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman sparks brawl at Toronto McDonald's drive-thru after going full Karen

Someone found a dog wandering on a highway in Toronto

Ontario police seize a whopping $32 million of illegal weed in massive bust

Someone in Toronto got a memorial tattoo of Debby after she died

Another Ontario region is reinstating some lockdown restrictions amid surge in cases

Here are the intersections where Toronto's speed cameras have issued the most tickets

Brief sprinkling of snow has people in Toronto saying winter is already here

Toronto's Gardiner teardown is done but the traffic headaches aren't over yet