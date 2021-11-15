Police investigating Mississauga neighbourhood plagued by mysterious night howler

Though spooky season is over, one neighbourhood just outside Toronto has been experiencing a rather creepy phenomenon: yells and howls in the middle of the night.

Could it be a lone wolf, or one of the city's notoriously troublesome coyotes? (The GTA has seen a lot of those lately). A ghost? A deranged creature from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, slightly too late in the season?

No, silly — it's of course an errant human deciding to disturb everyone's sleep. And, it's been happening for months now.

According to residents on the quiet streets of McMaster and Dovetail Mews in the Highway 403 and Dundas Street area of Mississauga, a man has been frequenting the area, yelling all through the night.

The troublemaker apparently has a specific message to share, too, according to one resident who spoke to CTV News about the issue: that something's going to happen in five hours.

The resident also said he's returned sometimes three times in one night, a few nights per week for many weeks now.

"He's terrorizing the neighbourhood," the resident told the news outlet.

"It's definitely very unsettling and I have an eight-year-old daughter who’s frightened... My daughter not to be able to get back to sleep on a school night is becoming a major problem."

Peel Regional Police confirmed to blogTO that there have indeed been multiple calls over the course of the last few months for a male "yelling and screaming."

But, every time officers arrive on scene, he's vanished into the night.

Incidents have been formally reported as far back as September 3 and as recently as November 9, authorities say, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Per CTV, the suspect is described as around 5'7" with a medium build, seen in an orange and red hooded sweatshirt, light-wash jeans and black shoes. His nightly performance usually takes place between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.