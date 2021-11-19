Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went incognito to a Halloween party in Toronto

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in full incognito mode while attending a Halloween party in Toronto one year.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was on the Ellen Show Thursday where she spoke about the couple's secret outing when they began dating in 2016.

When they were keeping their relationship a secret, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, snuck out to a Halloween party. pic.twitter.com/8TD3xT8NBU — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 18, 2021

Prince Harry flew over to Toronto to see Markle while she was in the city filming the hit television show Suits.

But, at the time, they had to keep really quiet about their relationship, since they were just dating.

That night, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her now husband Jack Brooksbank joined the couple for their night out.

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on town, before it was out in the world that we were a couple," said Markle.

Although there isn't any word on where the Halloween celebrations were, Markle went on to tell Ellen that the theme of the party was "post-apocalyptic."

They all dressed up in what Markle calls "very bizarre costuming," which presumably covered their faces, so no one knew who they were.

Ellen made a joke after Markle told her the story saying someone must be watching right now and remembering they were also at the apocalyptic party in 2016.

Back then, a few trick-or-treators at the time said they saw a bunch of black SUV's in the Dupont Street area, where Markle once lived.

Prince Harry and Markle now have two children together named Archie and Lilibet.

After sharing her incognito story, Markle spoke about how her family spent Halloween this year.

She says the family kept it low key, staying inside, instead of taking the kids out trick or treating, because they couldn't keep them in their costumes for more than five minutes.

"The kids were just not into it," said Markle, who went on to say that Archie dressed up as a dinosaur and that Lilibet was a skunk.