This is when Toronto's first big dump of snow is expected to arrive

When will the first snow in Toronto come in 2021?

Sure, there's been some light flurries, but the dropping temperatures have everyone holding their breath and wondering when Toronto is actually going to get a major dump of snow.

The answer to that question could be coming up sooner than you might think.

Weather forecasts currently predict up to 4 cm of snow on Dec. 3. The temperature could feel as cold as - 1 C.

Maybe not exactly enough to remind everyone of the major snowstorm of 1999 just yet but it's certainly time to bust out those winter coats.