Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 6 hours ago
Coyote terrorizing Toronto park has been shot and killed by police

Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 6 hours ago
A coyote who was thought to have attacked multiple people in a Toronto park was shot by police and died on Monday. 

Two people were bitten the day before by a coyote in Bayview Village Park after a series of other recent sightings in the area.

Some people mentioned that there may have been more than one coyote roaming the park. 

The city made comment on the attacks on Sunday, saying Toronto Animal Services and Toronto Police's Emergency Task Force were in the park all day working to find and capture the coyote. 

Toronto police tells blogTO that the city's Animal Services department were the ones who made the call to have the animal shot.

"There were concerns the animal would continue to roam and from a public safety standpoint, a decision was made to put the animal down," police said. 

The coyote was found and shot near Hollywood Public School in North York, officers say. 

Police mentioned to blogTO that a member of the school saw the coyote and made a call to officers just before 8 a.m. on Monday morning. 

Apparently, Animal Services made the call to shoot because they believed the now-dead coyote was the same one that bit two people near Bayview.

The city tells blogTO that non-lethal ways of capturing the coyote were considered.

"After consultations with wildlife experts at Toronto Wildlife Centre, it was determined that this could not safely guarantee the capture of the coyote and this was not a viable option," says a city spokesperson.

With the immediate risk to the public, the coyote was euthanized on site at Hollywood Public School.

Some Torontonians were upset to hear the news of the coyote being killed.

Others felt shooting wasn't the right move, saying that humans have taken over its natural habitat.

Another person speculated on the possibility of the coyote coming around because it was being fed by someone.

The city says it is now sending the body of the coyote to be tested for rabies, to ensure the safety of the two people who were bitten on Sunday.

Toronto Animal Services is continuing an investigation into the incident to see if intentional feeding was happening and find out what made the coyote act out in the first place.

