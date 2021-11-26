More cities in Ontario are tightening restrictions due to rise in COVID cases

It's not the news you wanted to hear going into the holiday season, but COVID is back with a vengeance, and Ontario cities are starting to clamp down on gatherings in anticipation of the concerning new Omicron variant's arrival and an associated fifth wave.

This afternoon, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A (Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington) Public Health, issued an order forbidding indoor gatherings with more than ten people, throwing holiday plans into chaos for region residents.

It's a sudden move in response to rising case counts and the threat of the new variant, the order coming with little notice, taking effect 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. It will apply to all 190,000 residents in the City of Kingston and the Counties of Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, so cancel those weekend plans.

Medical Officer of Health issued a Class order to proactively protect our community by implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings. #KFLA https://t.co/KsOp435F6p pic.twitter.com/U38DLXIfom — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) November 26, 2021

The order prohibits all indoor social gatherings in private dwellings with more than ten attendees, including the host/s.

Anyone who decides to gamble with hosting get-togethers below that threshold will be required to keep a contact tracing list, which can be provided to KFL&A Public Health within 24 hours of request.

Those who choose to flout the order and host large indoor gatherings or fail to maintain a contact tracing list face stiff fines. You could be forced to pay "up to $5000 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues."

"COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region are rising and we know that nearly half of our cases are acquired in the household setting. Reducing indoor gathering limits in private dwellings is prudent and necessary to prevent illness and the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Piotr Oglaza.

"I want to thank the community for their continued vigilance and support in keeping our community safe and want to emphasize the importance of continuing to adhere to public health measures," said Oglaza.