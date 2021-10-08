City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

The TTC is shutting down some subway stations during the Thanksgiving weekend

Holiday weekend or not, the TTC will be hosting another subway closure for the duration of Saturday and Sunday.

This Thanksgiving weekend there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on October 9 and 10 for signal maintenance and track work.

Like always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from October 12 to 14 for track work. Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure to watch out for will halt on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on October 16 and 17 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

