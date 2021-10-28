City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 26 minutes ago

TTC Subway Closure

6 TTC subway stations are shutting down this weekend in Toronto

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. However, this weekend will be a bit different as the closure will only last for the duration of Saturday.

On October 30, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and College stations for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will run during the closure. Regular Sunday service will resume for Halloween.

While there may not be a full closure on October 31 it is important to note there will be late opening for some stations on Line 2. Subway service on between St. George and Woodbine stations will start by noon on Sunday. The reason for the late start is for track work. 

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 6 and 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project. 



