Toronto's most spectacular sunset of the year happens this month

Sunsets are one of the most Instagrammable pictures anyone could take. I would know since my Instagram feed and stories are filled with daily sunsets.

Later this month there will be one of the most spectacular sunsets Toronto will witness this year.

Named Torontohenge, this phenomenon only occurs four times a year when the sun rises or sets in line with Toronto's major east to west streets downtown.

The sunset will give everyone, from professional photographers to anyone with a smartphone, an amazing opportunity to capture the sun as it peeks through the horizon between the walls of the buildings on either street.

Torontohenge falls on Oct. 25, but you can take great photos of the sunset for about a week after.