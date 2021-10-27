Toronto traffic totally effed after plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407

A plane landing on the 407 is as good an excuse as any for being late to whatever you've got going on in the Greater Toronto Area today, chiefly because it's true.

And there's a plane on highway 407... pic.twitter.com/G13dQcqPEl — 🇨🇦 It's just me Smokey 🇨🇦 (@420iloveweed) October 27, 2021

York Regional Police are reporting that a small plane experienced "mechanical difficulties" after leaving Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham this morning, forcing the pilot to perform an emergency landing.

Driving on the 407 and this was directly in front of us. Started recording after we moved over from directly behind it @CP24 pic.twitter.com/tUbHzR5TyC — Lindsay (@lindscanadian) October 27, 2021

Fortunately, there was a tolled 400-series highway nearby — a highway many people pay to use every day in the hopes of avoiding traffic and getting around a bit faster — for the airborne vehicle to land upon.

The plane landed safely on the 407 near Woodbine around 10:50 a.m. and sustained no damage, according to police. Two people are believed to have been aboard the plane but no injuries have been reported.

Airplane landed on #Hwy407 at Woodbine Ave. No injuries, no damage https://t.co/bwHU2DoDuh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 27, 2021

It's a good news story, all around, thanks to the pilot's quick actions, but drivers heading east or west north of Toronto are a bit screwed, as are drivers on many local roads and highways as people seek alternate routes to the still-closed 407.

Ontario Provincial Police have taken over the investigation and say that the plane had just recently been inspected and given the okay to fly. It was only in the air for a couple of minutes, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, before it started experiencing trouble.

Just saw this small plane landed on Highway 407 eastbound near Woodine Ave. Apparently it did emergency landing soon after taking off from Buttonville airport in Markham pic.twitter.com/9sWeL2XuZP — ishtiaq ahmed (@ishtiak) October 27, 2021

Schmidt said in a Periscope shortly before noon on Wednesday that airport officials were working with police to safely remove the aircraft, leaving only one lane open on the eastbound 407 ETR west of Woodbine.

Not your AVERAGE landing.



A small plane made a controlled emergency landing on the 407 near Woodbine. 2 people were on the plane lane closures and delays in the area.



Thanks @FirstResponseP1 for the heads up#toronto #markham #planespotting pic.twitter.com/2AKZba7JJY — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) October 27, 2021

Traffic is still moving through the area, according to Schmidt, but it's not exactly flying (har har.)

Those who wish to avoid paying to potentially sit in traffic can use the 401 instead, but be warned: It can turn into a parking lot fast even without emergency landings involved.

🎥 New footage from our CCTV cameras of the plane that made an emergency landing eastbound on 407 ETR just west of Woodbine this morning! The plane has been removed from the scene and our team is in the process of reopening all lanes. pic.twitter.com/DlSDZBTEoz — 407 ETR Traffic Alerts (@407ETR_Traffic) October 27, 2021

Update: The 407 ETR confirmed just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday that the plane had been cleared from the highway and that crews were in the process of reopening all impacted lanes.