Toronto skies turn bright pumpkin-orange during spectacular fall sunset

A gorgeous long autumn weekend came to an appropriate (and staggeringly beautiful) end Monday night with what might have been one of this year's loveliest sunsets to date.

Burnt Orange sunset in Toronto.🧡 pic.twitter.com/0eI5bWD6DQ — Uncle Micky (@KingTurd9) October 11, 2021

More "glowing hearth" than "cotton candy skies," the sun's descent on Thanksgiving Day of 2021 was memorable for its almost fire-like appearance.

Glorious sunset in Toronto tonight pic.twitter.com/hL1NH6Pxqc — Hanna 🚗 🐕 inToronto 🇨🇦 🎼 (@travelmaus) October 12, 2021

While earlier in the day than usual for people to sunset-watch from the beach (usually, by the time sunsets are happening at 6:41 p.m., it's too cold for most people to hit the sand), plenty of locals got great photos of the sky show from Toronto's shores.

my phone couldn’t even capture it but this was genuinely the most beautiful sunset i’ve ever seen in my life :) pic.twitter.com/RW905WUqkY — sarah ☢︎ (@ThisWasSarahh) October 11, 2021

Others took to balconies for wide shots of the sky ablaze.

A beautiful sunset in Toronto this evening. pic.twitter.com/fbzB7ToPnJ — Dave Learoyd (@davidLearoyd) October 11, 2021

Photos of the fall sunset began flooding Instagram and Twitter almost immediately, as anyone in this city who spends time on either network could have predicted (and did).

In some parts of the city, pedestrians simply walked out into the street to view and take pictures of the brilliant hues.

The sunset was putting on a show this evening. pic.twitter.com/N73S0j8hji — Leøn (@goonerleon10) October 11, 2021

Parks also proved popular as a point of view for sunset snaps.

As did cars, because what else are drivers supposed to look at (besides, you know, the road)?

Views from Lake Ontario weren't too shabby either...

Sunset tonight was okay I guess pic.twitter.com/5wy14BynGR — Jason Stanley (@deepdisko) October 12, 2021

But, as many have remarked, digital images couldn't really do the beauty of last night's sunset justice.

Tonight's sunset was hang-it-in-a-gallery picturesque (aha, autumn)! — Tabassum Siddiqui (@TabSiddiqui) October 12, 2021

"Greater Toronto Area Fam, GET OUTSIDE & see the sunset," wrote one Twitter user of the eye-pleasing sky. "It's a beauty."

Sunset Report: extremely good one today pic.twitter.com/n50rAKvIIN — Carly Rhiannon (@carlyrhiannon) October 11, 2021

"Toronto peeps: go outside and look at the sky. The sunset is awesome," tweeted another.

absolute god-tier sunset right now pic.twitter.com/KF7ogt5Rfm — Daisy Ward𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑 🦇 (@dayclancy) October 11, 2021

Wherever they managed to catch the spectacle from, the sunset left many people feeling extra thankful as the holiday weekend wrapped up.

today was a good day✨ and a gorg sunset as well what else can a girl ask for‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/WguH5yg7Ba — nicole🧚🏼‍♀️☁️✨🧺 (@nicNFT) October 11, 2021

With weather conditions quite similar to yesterday's as of Tuesday morning, we may just get a reprisal of the spectacular sunset this evening. Fingers crossed, iPhone ready.