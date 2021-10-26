Thousands left without power due to massive Toronto Hydro outage

A huge Toronto Hydro outage in the Jane and Finch and Rexdale area has left thousands of residents unfortunately without power on this chilly Tuesday afternoon.

Hi Rebeca. Thanks for reporting. We're aware of an outage in this area and are currently responding. We appreciate your patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 26, 2021

Customers have been taking to social media to complain about the issue since around 11 a.m., with the utility company saying on Twitter that it is aware of the disruption and working to address it ASAP.

Power outage Finch and Islington area @TorontoHydro — Sharon Singh (@sapphiresher26) October 26, 2021

A real-time outage map shows that, as of noon, at least 5,000 households and businesses in a large swath of the city bounded by Highway 401 in the south and Highway 407 in the north, and Kipling Ave. in the west and Highway 400 in the east, are without any power.

A representative from Toronto Hydro told blogTO that crews are on the ground investigating, and expect to restore service by around 4 p.m., though this estimate may change once workers better understand the root of the incident.

The cause is still, at the time of publication, unknown.

Though there is certainly no good time for a power outage, given that today is brisk, rainy, and one of the city's first really cold fall days, people are likely in the mood to just hunker down inside — meaning there are sure to be a lot of disgruntled customers until the problem is resolved.