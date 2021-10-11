Raptors' coach Nick Nurse gave out 100 meals to Toronto families on Thanksgiving

It was a Thanksgiving to remember for 100 families in Toronto after they got to meet Toronto Raptors' coach Nick Nurse and walk away with a generous meal thanks to his foundation and Second Harvest.

Nurse distributed 100 meal packages to newcomer and BIPOC communities at the Boys and Girls Club of East Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

100 Families. 100 Meals. 100 Happy Thanksgivings. Congrats, Coach on your 1st annual Nick Nurse Thanksgiving event 🦃 #NickNurseFoundation pic.twitter.com/LMO5nOSFXH — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 11, 2021

Inside the meal package were all the food needed for a hot turkey dinner as well as some basketball swag including a ball, tote bag and water bottles.

Former NBA All Star and current Toronto Raptors' assistant coach Jamaal Magloire was also in a giving spirit on Sunday as he teamed up with Longos to hand out meals to underserved families in Scarborough.