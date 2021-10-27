City
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shoplifting toronto

Employees stop woman from shoplifting at Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart store

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A would-be shoplifter found her attempts to steal a bag full of stuff foiled by Shoppers Drug Mart staff members.

The video circulating online starts with a commotion at the front of the store. The person who sent the video to blogTO says the incident happened near Jane and Wilson on Oct. 25 and that the woman had attempted to steal from another store before this one.

The staff members are heard arguing with the woman who is shouting "stop, leave my bag alone."

Three staff members are struggling with the woman at the self-checkout counter. They pull on the woman's bag and coat, and a tug-o-war ensues. One staff member, who is clearly very angry, gets a bag and slams it to the ground as the woman heads for the exit.

Four staff members then follow the woman out as she yells "I don't have anything else."

One staff member shouts, "There's too much of it."

The woman then comes back into the store and grabs her coat.

"Take your stuff," a staff member says. "Give me my bag," she responds.

The woman then leaves the store, presumably for good, as someone says, "Don't ever come back here, that's enough!"

There's no doubt times are tough, but clearly these staff members have had enough of people trying to steal.

Typical advice for staff dealing with a shoplifter is not to chase them down but to call a manager. It is not clear in this case if a manager was involved — Shoppers Drug Mart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This woman likely won't try to steal from this particular store again, however.

Lead photo by

Screenshot of video submitted to blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Traffic camera captures amazing plane landing on Highway 407

Group of teens caught partying in a Toronto home listed for sale

Employees stop woman from shoplifting at Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart store

$100K worth of goodies stolen in enormous Ontario chocolate heist

Ontario police just busted someone for selling fake vaccine passports

Toronto traffic totally effed after plane makes emergency landing on Highway 407

Toronto police looking for crooks who stole $13.6M in pure silver bars

Doug Ford says he's still not sure when the pandemic will end in Ontario despite numbers