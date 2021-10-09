City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
chandelier toronto

Someone was spotted hanging a chandelier over a Toronto intersection

City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Someone took the time out of their day to stop and hang a fancy chandelier over top of an intersection in Toronto. 

Noel Baszak was walking in the Upper Beaches this week when he noticed something odd at the intersection he was approaching. 

At the corner of Main Street and Kingston Road, Baszak saw a man climbing up a street pole, right beside the Tim Hortons. 

In a video captured by Baszak, the man is seen barely balancing on a beam connected to the street light, as he begins hanging a chandelier, tying it with a rope onto a pole above the intersection. 

Baszak reported the incident to the city, saying the man climbed down, then got a bus heading north.

The City of Toronto told blogTO that they're aware of the situation and are investigating further into how and why this happened. 

"Members of the public should never tamper with any kind of traffic management equipment because it is dangerous and can be illegal," said a city spokesperson. 

The chandelier has since been removed from the street light pole. 

It seems this incident "shed a bit of light" on the dangers of hanging foreign objects over top of people and cars. 

Lead photo by

Noel Baszak 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

An invasive weed is killing animals in Toronto and people want it gone for good

Someone was spotted hanging a chandelier over a Toronto intersection

Ontario removing capacity limits for large scale events and other indoor settings

Toronto wants to use noise radar to clamp down on loud vehicles

30 essential hiking trails and parks in Toronto

Ontario university student's car completely destroyed during 'fake homecoming' riot

This Toronto intersection is a danger zone for anyone who crosses it

Here's how Toronto schools ranked in the most recent major university rankings