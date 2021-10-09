Someone was spotted hanging a chandelier over a Toronto intersection

Someone took the time out of their day to stop and hang a fancy chandelier over top of an intersection in Toronto.

Noel Baszak was walking in the Upper Beaches this week when he noticed something odd at the intersection he was approaching.

At the corner of Main Street and Kingston Road, Baszak saw a man climbing up a street pole, right beside the Tim Hortons.

Someone was spotted hanging a chandelier at an intersection in the Upper Beaches - 📹 Noel Baszak #Toronto pic.twitter.com/e0Wxv66hpd — blogTO (@blogTO) October 8, 2021

In a video captured by Baszak, the man is seen barely balancing on a beam connected to the street light, as he begins hanging a chandelier, tying it with a rope onto a pole above the intersection.

Baszak reported the incident to the city, saying the man climbed down, then got a bus heading north.

The City of Toronto told blogTO that they're aware of the situation and are investigating further into how and why this happened.

"Members of the public should never tamper with any kind of traffic management equipment because it is dangerous and can be illegal," said a city spokesperson.

The chandelier has since been removed from the street light pole.

It seems this incident "shed a bit of light" on the dangers of hanging foreign objects over top of people and cars.