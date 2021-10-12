Here are the 50 new locations where Toronto is getting speed enforcement cameras
The City of Toronto's trial of automated speed enforcement cameras has been a resounding success thus far, busting hundreds of thousands of drivers in areas known for speeding and actually forcing people to slow down to avoid hefty fines as a result.
But tens of thousands are still getting caught by the cameras every month, as the latest data shows, with 18,619 tickets issued in July and 18,114 in August. This is a notable drop from 26,566 tickets in June, which was the first month of the cameras being moved to a new round of locations.
The number of repeat offenders dropped, too, from 2,445 undoubtedly angry drivers in June to 1,211 in July, and finally, only 764 in August.
This indicates that motorists are indeed driving more cautiously and safely, or at the very least are learning to recognize the warning signage and large metal boxes the cameras — which have been vandalized on numerous occasions — are housed in, leading to fewer and fewer tickets as time progresses.
#CityofToronto Automated Speed Enforcement devices issued more than 36,700 tickets in July and August 2021.— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 12, 2021
News release:
In the most recent two months of data, the most problematic streets proved to be Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue (14 per cent of all tickets in July) and Greenwood Avenue near Glebeholme Boulevard (15 per cent of all tickets in August).
As effective as the program appears to be, numbers may spike up again for November, when the cameras move to a fourth round of locations, which are selected based on past collision stats, traffic volume, requests from the public and more.
According to the city's map, the 50 planned speed camera locations will be:
Residents can request an ASE camera in their neighbourhood online.
