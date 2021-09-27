City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 5 hours ago
TTC welcomes back customers with cringey but cute singing video

Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 5 hours ago
The TTC took to Twitter on Monday, posting a cringey musical-style video of their employees singing about welcoming back customers. 

The 60 second video called "TTC Welcome Back" shows a bus driver, a subway operator, a few customers and several other transit employees at work as they sing about using public transit since the city opened after months of lockdown. 

The video also includes lyrics about what the transit system is doing differently to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19. 

Mayor John Tory even made an appearance, he's shown standing outside of City Hall melodically singing "welcome baaaaackk" towards the end of the video. 

Of course, Torontonians just had share their reactions about the video over Twitter: 

One person even complimented on the quality of the video.

Others took the opportunity to call out the transit system for their lack of enforcement of masks. 

Another person talked about vaccine requirements for TTC employees.

However they react, it's safe to say the video got people talking about public transit in Toronto.

Toronto Transit Commission

