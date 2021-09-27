TTC welcomes back customers with cringey but cute singing video

The TTC took to Twitter on Monday, posting a cringey musical-style video of their employees singing about welcoming back customers.

Welcome back to the #TTC !

As things start re-opening and capacities increase, we are here to get you wherever you need to go around Toronto - work, school, appointments or a night out.https://t.co/snBexW2qsW — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) September 27, 2021

The 60 second video called "TTC Welcome Back" shows a bus driver, a subway operator, a few customers and several other transit employees at work as they sing about using public transit since the city opened after months of lockdown.

The video also includes lyrics about what the transit system is doing differently to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor John Tory even made an appearance, he's shown standing outside of City Hall melodically singing "welcome baaaaackk" towards the end of the video.

Of course, Torontonians just had share their reactions about the video over Twitter:

Okay. 😆

The video is corny but oddly catchy.

Yes, I watched several times. 😂 https://t.co/lZWufcS80g — RB Cochrane (@RBcochrane) September 27, 2021

One person even complimented on the quality of the video.

Others took the opportunity to call out the transit system for their lack of enforcement of masks.

#TTC is refusing to do the absolute bare minimum by enforcing masks. We know where TTC's priorities are and it's not safety. — Giancarlo Ubaldino (@TheGCU) September 27, 2021

Another person talked about vaccine requirements for TTC employees.

So all your staff is fully vaccinated to offer the best protection currently available to your customers?

I thought your union was refusing to abide with mandatory vaccines? https://t.co/zMpvtR1W37 — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) September 27, 2021

There were other people who were just plain cringing at the singing in the video.

However they react, it's safe to say the video got people talking about public transit in Toronto.