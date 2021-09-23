4 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Another subway closure will plague the TTC this weekend.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on September 25 and 26 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly on September 27 and 28 for track work. Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

Next week between September 27 to 30 will also see nightly single-track operation. Beginning at 11:59 p.m. each night trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations on October 2 and 3 for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.