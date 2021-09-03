City
TTC closures

TTC is shutting down 2 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

It's the weekend which means the TTC will once again be shutting down subway service at two stations and replacing them with shuttle buses.

This time, Line 2 gets the honour of being serviced for structure and signal maintenance. It's all happening at Kipling and Islington stations which will be closed for subway service on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5.

As usual, the stations will remain open for things like purchasing PRESTO tickets and to connect with surface routes like buses.

Hector Vasquez

