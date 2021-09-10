Advance polling stations open in Toronto and people are complaining of long lines

Advance polling stations opened in Toronto today but those hoping to get the jump on the long voter lines predicted for the Sept. 20 federal election were in for a rude awakening as many had to wait excruciatingly long to cast their early ballot.

Long lines for early voting in Toronto-Centre. This is usually a 10 minute process and I've been in line for over an hour, so far.



I'm overhearing a lot of grumbling about having to vote too. Not a happy mood in the room, that's for sure.#Elxn44 #cdnpoli — 𝙲𝙹𝚃𝙾 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@CJ_Toronto) September 10, 2021

Advance voting for the 44th general election runs from today through Monday, and reports of painful wait times have already been coming in on day one. The worst reports are coming out of the Toronto-Centre riding, foreshadowing trouble this coming election day.

At advance polling... Only ONE voting box for a big Toronto riding. More people will be using advanced polls to avoid congestion on election day. Yet @ElectionsCan_E workers say they are "surprised" by turnout. This is unacceptable. #Elxn44 — Adam Ali (he/him) (@AdamAli_04) September 10, 2021

Toronto Centre's election day polling stations have been slashed from 91 in the 2019 election down to a paltry 15 stations, part of a broader decrease in the number of in-person polling stations due to the pandemic.

This is a staggering 84 per cent drop in the number of stations, and the single-largest polling station decline of any GTA riding according to a report from CBC News.

Nine different ridings in the regions have witnessed a 50 per cent or greater drop in the number of polling stations compared to the last federal election.

The Toronto Centre riding had 91 polling stations open in the 2019 election. This year they only have 15 polling stations. If you plan on voting in person anywhere around Toronto, lines are going to be long.



It's not too late to vote by mail! https://t.co/u7I4yh8K4x — ℳatt (@matttomic) September 10, 2021

While encouraging alternative voting methods, this cutdown in stations will have in-person voters traveling further and waiting longer, all while having to stay conscious of social distancing and mask regulations. And it seems problems are brewing even before the main event takes place.

It's concerning. I'm hearing some polling stations are only allowing one person in at a time over Covid restrictions increasing delays. — Trevor Purdy (@TrevorsIdeas) September 10, 2021

Other areas of the city are less of a problem, with wait times as low as 10 to 20 minutes being reported.

Just an update on my voting experience. I had to wait, but that was just my area. Certain others feeding into that polling station didn't have to wait.



It took around 20 minutes, during a pandemic. I'm in Etobicoke, Toronto.



Easy.#Election2021 #Elxn44 #elexn44 — They Call Me Brett 🧼🤲 (@BlameCanucks) September 10, 2021

Things may only get worse come election day when voters turn out in much greater numbers.