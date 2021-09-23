Justin Trudeau is getting roasted for failing to say LGBTQ2+ properly

A video of Justin Trudeau getting tongue-tied pronouncing LGBTQ2+ has gone viral and people are having a laugh roasting the new elected prime minister.

The clip in question is from a campaign stop in Mississauga on Sept. 11. During the hour-long stop, Trudeau talks about a number of serious issues, recognizes the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States and talks about the controversy about Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

how is this not a scene from a sitcom pic.twitter.com/6SZWh7Rpu5 — dominique🏄🏽‍♀️ (@DomiVino) September 20, 2021

The stumble comes nearly 50 minutes into a question-and-answer session with reporters. Trudeau launches into an impassioned speech about not apologizing for standing up for a women's right to choose, but when he gets to LGBTQ2+ rights he can't get the acronym right until the fourth attempt.

While the video has been on CPAC for over a week, the clip is just now making the rounds on the internet.

“I will never apologize for standing up for LGDP… LGT, LBCHI… LGBTQ2+ kids rights”



Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, renowned for his progressive views, forgets and repeatedly mispronounces the term LGBTQ+… being saved by a tip from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ftgNYNdTMU — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 21, 2021

Some people are understandably upset and offended by the flub.

I find it very offensive that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not only can't get through saying LGBTQ without stuttering, but that he also leaves out the IA in LGBTQIA2+. And don't get me started on how the gay community ostracizes the pansexual community by not being LGBTQIAP2+. — Drain Members Only (@PunishedCabage) September 21, 2021

The video has even gone as far as Australia where Sky News, a conservative, right-wing broadcaster, makes fun of the clip.

"He's very big on Black face but he has red face now," one commentator says.

justin trudeau not knowing how to say lgbtq+ is one of the best thing i’ve ever witnessed 💀 — cami | SEUNGMIN & NAYEON DAY (@camiblahblah) September 22, 2021

Many people are just getting a laugh out of the clip.

Justin Trudeau Had A Hilarious Brain Fart Saying "LGBTQ," And The Video Is Truly Making Me Laugh https://t.co/2SQk5AIBDT #SM pic.twitter.com/68oEaFXADP — Woody (@Knewz_Currently) September 21, 2021

"justin trudeau tryna pronounce lgbtq has me on the floor," one person wrote.

On TikTok the clip has inspired an impersonation, more embarrassment and laughs.

if justin trudeau gets elected again i will riot. this man can’t even remember lgbtq+??!?!!! — charis 𓍊𓋼𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@__chaostheory) September 21, 2021

While some people hoped the fumble could impact election results, it seems like it came up just a little too late.