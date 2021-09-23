City
Karen Longwell
Posted 22 minutes ago
justin trudeau lgbtq

Justin Trudeau is getting roasted for failing to say LGBTQ2+ properly

A video of Justin Trudeau getting tongue-tied pronouncing LGBTQ2+ has gone viral and people are having a laugh roasting the new elected prime minister.

The clip in question is from a campaign stop in Mississauga on Sept. 11. During the hour-long stop, Trudeau talks about a number of serious issues, recognizes the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States and talks about the controversy about Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The stumble comes nearly 50 minutes into a question-and-answer session with reporters. Trudeau launches into an impassioned speech about not apologizing for standing up for a women's right to choose, but when he gets to LGBTQ2+ rights he can't get the acronym right until the fourth attempt.

While the video has been on CPAC for over a week, the clip is just now making the rounds on the internet.

Some people are understandably upset and offended by the flub.

The video has even gone as far as Australia where Sky News, a conservative, right-wing broadcaster, makes fun of the clip.

"He's very big on Black face but he has red face now," one commentator says.

Many people are just getting a laugh out of the clip.

"justin trudeau tryna pronounce lgbtq has me on the floor," one person wrote.

On TikTok the clip has inspired an impersonation, more embarrassment and laughs.

While some people hoped the fumble could impact election results, it seems like it came up just a little too late.

