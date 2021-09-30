City
Here's a list of Indigenous-owned businesses in Toronto you can support right now

Indigenous-owned businesses in Toronto are all around us, but there could always use more recognition. They preserve a part of important traditions through foods and products inspired by a long history of cultural knowledge, and deserve your support.

Here are some Indigenous-owned businesses in Toronto you can support right now.

Tea N Bannock

Fry bread, Indian tacos, fresh fish and bison are on the menu at this restaurant that's pushing 1o years in Toronto.

Pow Wow Cafe

Indian tacos and scone dogs have been the bread and butter of this Kensington restaurant that also does brunch with options like fry bread topped with poached eggs, wild rice porridge and omelettes.

Ode'imin Inde' Designs

Handmade, Indigenous beadwork items created by Oji-Cree artist Katie Couchie are available from this small company that creates things like pins, earrings and keychains in the shape of mushrooms, fruit, butterflies or anything you can dream up.

Cedar Basket Gift Shop

Located at the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto, this Indigenous ouwned and operated gift shop carries items like jewellery, art, baskets, mocassins and beadwork that are handcrafted by Indigenous artisans.

SunHeart Rises Designs

Owned by Indigenous artist Trip Pheonix, this small company makes jewellery and accessories in both traditional and contemporary styles out of natural materials like bone, leather, glass, horn and shell.

Aboriginal Printing

Founded in Toronto's Financial District, this is the largest 100 per cent Indigenous owned and certified printer in Canada that's been providing high quality print services for over 25 years.

Outlier Leather

A Cree man living in Toronto handcrafts every piece sold by this leather brand using ethical materials, including products like bags, wallets and apparel.

Pacha Arts

This family-owned Indigenous arts brand encompasses several concepts making different kinds of artisanal items by hand. Expect products like earrings, bags, pendants, cards, clothing and pouches.

Resist Clothing

Streetwear is available from this Anishinaabe-owned brand that makes tees and hoodies with bold graphic statements printed on them like "respect Indigenous sovereignty," "we are still here," "honour respect & recognize" and "this is native land."

Two Hearts Beadwork

Intricate beaded earrings, bracelets and necklaces as well as clothes are sold by this mother-daughter team with an eye for fine details.

