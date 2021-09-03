A bunch of ducks on Toronto's waterfront are getting sick with a mystery illness

A bunch of ducks living on Toronto's waterfront are getting sick with a mystery illness, a local wildlife rescue organization has found.

Up to 13 mallard ducks, mainly near the Toronto Islands, were admitted to the Toronto Wildlife Centre after they were seen acting lethargic, unable to support their own heads and having difficulties walking and flying.

Although it has not been confirmed yet, medical teams at the wildlife centre suspect the illness may be due to botulism, a disease that causes paralysis and often death.

Some of the ducks that were admitted have already died from the mysterious illness, a Facebook post by the centre said.

Tests are being run by medical teams to determine the exact reason for death, but in the mean time Toronto Wildlife Centre will continue searching for any more sick birds along the waterfront.