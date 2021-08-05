8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

As the weekend approaches it's time to brace for another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on August 7 and 8 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the ATC signal project. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/Rj2wWkfTfO — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 5, 2021

The TTC will also take advantage of this closure to conduct other work, including on the Automatic Train Control signal system.

Weekend disruptions don't end there. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on August 2021 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

Line 2: This Sunday only, subway service between St George and Broadview stations will begin at noon due to Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/SAB8cAR3aF — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 5, 2021

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations on August 14 for track work

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From August 9 to 13, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.