City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the weekend approaches it's time to brace for another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on August 7 and 8 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

The TTC will also take advantage of this closure to conduct other work, including on the Automatic Train Control signal system.

Weekend disruptions don't end there. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on August 2021 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations on August 14 for track work

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From August 9 to 13, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work. Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Bryan Bonnici

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

Toronto police issue photo of Parkdale prowler suspect

People want to hunt down the man who dragged a dog behind car near Toronto

Flying piece of wood smashes through car windshield on busy Ontario highway

Heat wave on the way for Toronto with temperatures set to feel around 40 C next week

Huge new casino and resort opens near Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood alarmed by man knocking on bedroom windows

Toronto is getting some cool new green train tracks as part of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT