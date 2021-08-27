City
TTC Subway Closure

4 TTC subway stations are shutting down for the entire weekend in Toronto

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without some sort of TTC subway closure happening.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on August 28 and 29 to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. From August 30 to September 2, subway service on Line 1 between St. George and King stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations on September 4 and 5 for structure and signal maintenance. 

