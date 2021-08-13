City
TTC is shutting down 5 major subway stations in Toronto this weekend

The weekend is almost here which means it's time for more TTC subway closures. Be prepared to take shuttle buses if you're near a bunch of major stations on Line 1.

This Saturday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. Clair West stations on August 14 to accommodate what the TTC refers to as track work.

The good news is that a previously announced late opening on the subway line scheduled for August 15 has now been cancelled.

Next week there will also be nightly early closures between the same stations on August 16 to 19 starting at 11 p.m. as track work continues.

