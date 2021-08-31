Toronto reporter's dog interrupts weather forecast looking for treats

Viewers who tuned in to Global Toronto's Friday afternoon forecast last week may have been expecting to see any old weather update, but audiences were instead greeted by Storm the Weather Dog searching for treats on their screens.

Weather reporter Anthony Farnell was explaining Toronto's weekend weather forecast on Aug. 27 when the adorable Goldendoodle strolled on camera, delighting viewers who got to watch the pup scavenge for food while his owner continued the update effortlessly.

Global posted a video of the segment online Monday, and it's already garnered more than 16,000 views.

"Last Friday, a hungry-for-treats Storm invaded the set in the middle of Anthony's weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend, and discussed the dangers posed by Hurricane Ida further south," reads the video description.

"Both consumate professionals, Anthony finished his segment without a hitch while Storm sated his hunger (and mugged a bit for the camera)... all in a day's work!"

But while some audience members were pleasantly surprised to see Storm's appearance, long-time Global Toronto viewers know this is far from the dog's debut.

Farnell has been bringing his pup to work for roughly a decade, allowing the well-trained canine to roam around off-leash in the studio and wander on camera during his segments.

absolutely in love with watching the toronto news on fridays because the weatherman brings his dog named “Storm” to work pic.twitter.com/ARQEGtTjk1 — follow ig @pestosalad for serotonin (@igpestosalad) August 31, 2021

According a Canadian Dogs article from 2018, the network made Storm a regular feature on Farnell's weather update after a clip of the pup went viral in 2012.

They even launched a "dog walking forecast" in 2017, according to Canadian Dogs, in which Farnell — with Storm's help — announces the best times for viewers to take their furry friends for a walk.

And if the comments on the video of Storm's latest performance are any indication, these weather segments have put smiles on the faces of countless Toronto residents over the years.

"TV news broadcasts everywhere should be required to have random dog cameos," wrote one person in response to the video.

"So welcome and needed in these days," wrote another.

"So cute," wrote yet another viewer. "Very entertaining."