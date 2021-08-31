City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
storm the weather dog

Toronto reporter's dog interrupts weather forecast looking for treats

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Viewers who tuned in to Global Toronto's Friday afternoon forecast last week may have been expecting to see any old weather update, but audiences were instead greeted by Storm the Weather Dog searching for treats on their screens.

Weather reporter Anthony Farnell was explaining Toronto's weekend weather forecast on Aug. 27 when the adorable Goldendoodle strolled on camera, delighting viewers who got to watch the pup scavenge for food while his owner continued the update effortlessly.

Global posted a video of the segment online Monday, and it's already garnered more than 16,000 views.

"Last Friday, a hungry-for-treats Storm invaded the set in the middle of Anthony's weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend, and discussed the dangers posed by Hurricane Ida further south," reads the video description. 

"Both consumate professionals, Anthony finished his segment without a hitch while Storm sated his hunger (and mugged a bit for the camera)... all in a day's work!"

But while some audience members were pleasantly surprised to see Storm's appearance, long-time Global Toronto viewers know this is far from the dog's debut.

Farnell has been bringing his pup to work for roughly a decade, allowing the well-trained canine to roam around off-leash in the studio and wander on camera during his segments.

According a Canadian Dogs article from 2018, the network made Storm a regular feature on Farnell's weather update after a clip of the pup went viral in 2012.

They even launched a "dog walking forecast" in 2017, according to Canadian Dogs, in which Farnell — with Storm's help — announces the best times for viewers to take their furry friends for a walk.

And if the comments on the video of Storm's latest performance are any indication, these weather segments have put smiles on the faces of countless Toronto residents over the years.

"TV news broadcasts everywhere should be required to have random dog cameos," wrote one person in response to the video.

"So welcome and needed in these days," wrote another.

"So cute," wrote yet another viewer. "Very entertaining."

Lead photo by

Global News

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how to avoid the chaos of the impending Gardiner ramp closure in Toronto

Man punches Canada's Wonderland employee after being asked to wear a mask

Road work abandoned for weeks leaving Toronto businesses in desperation

Thousands are without power after driver strikes pedestrian and hydro pole in Toronto

Toronto reporter's dog interrupts weather forecast looking for treats

This small town is the perfect getaway one hour from Toronto

Toronto is perpetually fed up with constant TTC shuttle bus headaches

Doug Ford is finally announcing an Ontario vaccine passport this week